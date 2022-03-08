Conway man pleads guilty to soliciting minors for sex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for soliciting sex from minors.

James Waites, 31, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Investigators said he solicited two minor victims for sex.

“Thank you to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Police Department for their hard work in investigating this case and helping bring this Defendant to justice,” said C. Leigh Andrew, a senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “We are grateful to law enforcement for their assistance in prosecuting those who seek to harm the children in our community.”

A judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.