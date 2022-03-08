Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Burger King debuts ‘Whopper melts’ nationwide

Burger King® Whopper® Melts — Three New Handheld Toasted Sandwiches — Now Available Nationwide
Burger King® Whopper® Melts — Three New Handheld Toasted Sandwiches — Now Available Nationwide(Business Wire)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Burger King is introducing a new way to Whopper with their new Whopper Melts!

These new Whopper Melts are available in three different varieties: You can order a Whopper Melt, Spicy Whopper Melt, or a Bacon Whopper Melt.

Each melt comes on toasted bread, layered with two whopper patties, with melty American cheese, and other toppings vary based on what kind of Melt you order.

The Whopper has been a guest favorite since 1957, and the Whopper Melt is the first of more innovations coming to the whopper this year.

To celebrate this newest addition to the menu, Burger King is offering their most loyal customers a special deal. For a limited time, curated Whopper Melt Meal combos will start at $6. Royal Perks members can access these special meals on the Burger King App and website.

On Thursday, March 10, the Whopper Melts will be available nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-venom medication used to fight snake bite venom.
Grand Strand locals help save North Carolina man from venomous snake bite
Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this three-acre outside fire off Highway 90 near...
HCFR: Highway 90 reopens after 3-acre fire damages structure, vehicles
Restaurants and bars are preparing for crowds who are ready to ring in the New Year.
Best places to retire on the East Coast
Crews respond to two-structure fire in Myrtle Beach
HCFR: Two homes damaged during fire in Carolina Forest area