Big Air Trampoline Park in Myrtle Beach features over 40 attractions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a fun activity for all ages, add Big Air Trampoline Park to your list! With over 40,000 square feet and more than 40 attractions, there’s something for everyone.

We loved trying out the only indoor zip line in Myrtle Beach, jumping into our own video game, trying out the “battle beam,” and more. Come along with us for all that you can experience at this great Myrtle Beach attraction.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

