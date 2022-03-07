Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office reopens Highway 301 after being closed by wildfire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several fire stations were called in Monday to control a wildfire in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the ‘significant brush fire’ is off Highway 301 near Blue Brick Road in the Pee Dee community. At 3 p.m., a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the fire is about 25-30 acres in size.

The Marion County Rural Fire Department says that stations 10, 20, 30, 40 and Windy Hill Fire are on the scene.

At one point, part of Highway 301 was shut down due to the smoke across the highway. As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes are back open.

South Carolina is currently under a Red Flag Alert, which was issued by the state’s Forestry Commission. It discourages outdoor fires, like burning debris.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

