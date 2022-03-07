Two men sentenced to federal prison for distributing heroin, fentanyl in Aynor area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County men will spend time in federal prison on drug distribution charges.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states Scorpio Teriell Tisdale, 28, of Galivants Ferry, and Michael Keith McKenith, 32, of Aynor, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Tisdale and McKenith were involved in a multi-year conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Aynor area.

Tisdale and McKenith reportedly served as middlemen in the drug trafficking, receiving heroin and fentanyl from sources of supply and distributing those drugs to others.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tisdale was held accountable for nearly 15 kilograms of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, while McKenith was held accountable for 2.5 kilograms of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.

Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell sentenced Tisdale to 120 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Harwell sentenced McKenith to 84 months in federal prison, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Two other co-defendants have also pled guilty in the case and will be sentenced at a later date.

The case was investigated by the Horry County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

