Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery

Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs Cemetery, the two men had already died from their gunshot wounds.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were fatally shot at a Brunswick County cemetery Sunday, according to the Northwest Police Department.

Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says officers received the call to the Crystal Springs Cemetery at 10:42 p.m. The two men had already died from their gunshot wounds. It is believed the shooting happened two hours before the 911 call was made.

Perez says that the incident is being investigated as a double homicide and that the SBI is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities are not able to release any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

