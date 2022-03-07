Fire shuts down part of Highway 90 near Conway; 1 structure heavily damaged

Submit a Tip
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to this three-acre outside fire off Highway 90 near Conway.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-acre fire has shut down part of Highway 90 during rush hour on Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded Monday afternoon to an outside fire along Highway 90 near Cox Ferry Road.

Tony Casey, the spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said that one structure was heavily damaged in the fire, along with multiple vehicles and multiple tractors.

The Conway Fire Department was also brought in to help.

Casey cautioned that people will see smoke in the area for a while, as crews put out hot spots. In fact, the smoke could be visible from the tower camera at WMBF News along Highway 17 Bypass.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route to avoid delays and to keep first responders safe at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

