TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled, 6 Shelby County siblings found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for six Shelby County children Monday on behalf of the Bartlett Police Department.

The alert is now canceled.

We are very glad to report that the six Johnson and Parks children have been located and are safe!



Thank you to everyone who stayed alert and shared their information! pic.twitter.com/C5PsNTHtQO — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 7, 2022

TBI says siblings Anarielle Johnson, Cayden Parks, Jayden Parks, Cordarius Johnson, Cormarion Parks and Chase Johnson were found safe around 10:20 a.m.

In TBI’s original report, the Johnson Park children were last seen at their residence in Bartlett Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

TBI did not confirm where the children were found or what happened to lead to the alert.

