Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.'(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News) – Stoli Group announced a major rebrand of its vodka in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The vodka will exclusively be sold and marketed as Stoli and is dropping the Stolichnaya name.

“While I have been exiled from Russia since 2000 due to my opposition to Putin, I have remained proud of the Stolichnaya brand,” said Yuri Shefler, founder, Stoli Group. “Today, we have made the decision to rebrand entirely as the name no longer represents our organization.”

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to “represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.”

Stoli Vodka’s production facilities are located in Latvia. The company also announced it would only work with Slovakian sources to “further ensure 100% non-Russia alpha grade spirit.”

“This is very personal to us. As a former Royal Marine commando, I know all too well the horrors of war,” said Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. “We have employees, partners and distributors in the region directly impacted. They are asking that we take a bold stand. This is one actionable, meaningful thing we can do to make it clear that we support Ukraine.”

Stoli made a financial commitment to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals and humanitarian efforts during crisis situations.

The death toll is unclear. (CNN, POOL, FACEBOOK/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, ВСЕВИДЯЩЕЕ ОКО, MAXAR, TIKTOK/VALERISSSH, EXPRESSEN TV, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE)

