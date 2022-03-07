Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates

An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) - An Illinois jail is offering an innovative rehabilitation program to get inmates out of gangs.

At the DuPage County Jail, inmates are being given the option to have their gang tattoos removed or covered up.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said the tattoo removal will help keep the inmates out of gangs once they get out of jail.

“You take off your gang tattoos, you can’t go back. You’re taking your colors off,” Mendrick said. “You can’t go back to the gangland. You’re not welcome there.”

In addition to tattoo removal, the rehabilitation program helps inmates with addiction, mental health, education and career training.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lasahwn Jarrett
Man charged in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting that injured himself, another
Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest
Highs will be the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland
FIRST ALERT: Dry tomorrow but rain is on the way this week
1 hurt in Florence crash, police say
Myrtle Beach wildlife center releases pelicans back into wild after rehab
Myrtle Beach wildlife rehab center releases pelicans back into wild

Latest News

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Florida trooper seriously injured after stopping intoxicated woman from hitting runners, highway patrol says
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Supreme Court won’t review decision that freed Bill Cosby
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
High court narrows reach of law targeting career criminals