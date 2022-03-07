Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in Carolina Forest.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. on River Oaks Drive near Red River Court.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey confirmed the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries.

WMBF News has reached out to SCHP for more information on the crash.

