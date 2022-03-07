One dead after pick-up truck runs off road, overturns in Pee Dee

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Darlington County.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Seven Pines Road near Birds Nest Road.

Lee said a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck was traveling west on Seven Pines Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the pick-up truck was killed in the accident.

The victim’s name is expected to be released by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

