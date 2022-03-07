New Directions Over the Edge event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re a thrill seeker, the Over the Edge event to benefit New Directions is happening May 7, 2022.

92 participants will repel down 17 stories to raise money to help those experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction in our community.

Come along with us to learn all about it!

