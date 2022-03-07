Never miss a Monday: Getting summer ready with Core Fitness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Half the battle for getting more fit and healthy comes down to your diet. At Core Fitness in Myrtle Beach, they can access where you stand as far as muscle to fat ratio and create a nutrition plan to help you reach your goals.

Come along with us for all the details!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.