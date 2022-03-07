Myrtle Beach gas prices rise 43 cents in past week, no relief in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The United States continues to see an unprecedented rise in gasoline prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008.

Data from GasBuddy shows that in Myrtle Beach, the average price for gas has risen a staggering 43.1 cents in the past week, averaging $3.89 per gallon Monday.

Analysts report prices in Myrtle Beach are 71.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 higher than a year ago.

Across the country, national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 on Monday. This is 61.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.

Analysts say gas prices will only continue to rise, with no relief in sight.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

