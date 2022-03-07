Submit a Tip
HCFR: Highway 90 reopens after 3-acre fire damages structure, vehicles

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-acre fire that shut down part of Highway 90 during rush hour on Monday was officially cleared by Horry County Fire Rescue at 7:30 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded Monday afternoon to an outside fire along Highway 90 near Cox Ferry Road.

Tony Casey, the spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said that one structure was heavily damaged in the fire, along with multiple vehicles and multiple tractors.

The Conway Fire Department was also brought in to help.

Casey cautioned that people will see smoke in the area for a while, as crews put out hot spots. In fact, the smoke could be visible from the tower camera at WMBF News along Highway 17 Bypass.

Drivers were urged to find an alternate route to avoid delays and to keep first responders safe at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

