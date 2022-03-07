FIRST ALERT: Chances for rain returns tomorrow and for the rest of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The weather was just gorgeous today and we hope you took advantage of it because our forecast turns gloomy with an active weather pattern unfolding across the Carolinas for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT

The clouds will be increasing tonight. A broken cold front will move through the area and bring a few isolated showers overnight and into early Tuesday morning. While most locations will remain dry, there is a 20% chance of a shower or two early Tuesday morning. Thanks to the cloud cover, our overnight lows will stay mild in the 60s in the Pee DEE

THE REST OF THE WEEK

Outside of a stray shower Tuesday morning, the rest of the day will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler behind the first cold front, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s on the beach and the lower 70s inland. Highs will remain in the 60s for majority of the work week and multiple systems continue to swing through with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances. Our next system won’t be far behind with another round of rain working in Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Unfortunately, this pattern of system after system looks to continue into the new work week, leading to multiple rounds of rain through Saturday morning. When all is said and done, 1-3″ of rain is expected for the entire week. This will improve our drought monitor, which currently stands in a moderate drought in the Grand Strand.

Get ready for a drop in temperatures as rain chances increase. (WMBF)

A solid 1-3" of rain is expected this week. (WMBF)

