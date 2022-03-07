FIRST ALERT: The difference between a Watch and a Warning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Severe Weather Awareness week continues and our First Alert Weather Team is making sure you know some of the important things as we approach severe weather season. For instance, what’s the difference between a watch and a warning?

When bad weather strikes the National Weather Service can issue a watch or a warning. There’s been confusion with watches because people do not take them seriously. The best way to explain the difference between a watch and warning is to use an example like baking a cake for severe weather.

WATCH:

A watch is when you have the ingredients to make is a cake, you have the sugar, flour, eggs, and frosting. But is it a cake, no but you have the ingredients to make a cake. The same thing goes for weather. For a tornado watch you need the ingredients that are needed to make a tornado such as rotation, strong updrafts, instability, and moisture. Is it a tornado? No, but when you mix the ingredients together and atmosphere follows the directions you will have a tornado.

WARNING:

A warning is when the ingredients have come together and the cake is completed. For a tornado warning, the ingredients combine together to cause a tornado to happen. It’s important to take watches and warnings seriously because when a watch is issued, that type of severe weather is possible in your region and if the ingredients come together you will have a warning issued in your area

Difference between a Watch and Warning (WMBF)

