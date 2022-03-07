FIRST ALERT: Cooler Tuesday with increasing rain chances through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A much more active weather pattern will develop across the region this week with increasing rain chances, temperature swings and even the risk of a spring freeze by this weekend.

TONIGHT

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight as a cold front moves into the region. A few sprinkles will be possible, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Cooler air will filter into the area through the day on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 - a full 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday. In addition, skies will be mostly cloudy through the day. A few sprinkles or a brief light shower will be possible with rain chances at 20%.

Several chances of rain this week. (WMBF)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

The cold front that moves through the area early Tuesday will stall just south of the region for the rest of the week. The result will be off and on chances of rain at times. Right now, it appears the best risk of rain will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday and then again Friday night and early Saturday. Thunderstorms will be possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals through Saturday morning will likely reach 1 to 2 inches for most areas. This will be much needed rain to help alleviate the wildfire risk as well as the high pollen levels.

A solid 1-3" of rain is expected this week. (WMBF)

By Saturday, a powerful cold front will blow through the region and usher in much colder weather for the weekend. Saturday night will likely see temperatures well down into the upper 20s to near 30. By Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

Temperatures may drop below freezing Saturday night. (WMBF)

