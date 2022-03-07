Ezekiel with Kind Keeper Animal Rescue is looking for his forever home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kind Keeper Animal Rescue has so many animals available for adoption. Meet Ezekiel, he’s a lab mix looking for the perfect place to call home.

Come along with us to learn about some of the animals available for adoption, their new facility, and how you can help the organization.

