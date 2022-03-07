Submit a Tip
Derby Day tickets are available to benefit Habitat for Humanity and the Coastal Carolina Sertoma Club

By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Derby Day will be held on Saturday, May 7th, 2022 at Pine Lakes Country Club. Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity and the Coastal Carolina Sertoma Club.

Come along with us to learn all about the fun details, how the Habitat Re-store can help with your spring cleaning, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

