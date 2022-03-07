HCFR: Two homes damaged during fire in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a two-structure fire Monday afternoon.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Carolina Farms Boulevard in Myrtle Beach at 2:14 p.m.

Two structures sustained damage, one with some interior damage.

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.