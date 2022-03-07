Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Brush fire threatening several buildings in Georgetown County, officials say

(Wikipedia)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several fire companies are working to contain a brush fire that is threatening several buildings in the area.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the brush fire is burning near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Cokely Street.

Crews are stretching several lines and checking a nearby structure for possible extension, according to Georgetown Fire and EMS.

The agency has also requested the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s help.

It’s not clear how big the brush fire is, or how the brush fire started.

Currently, a burn ban is in place in Georgetown County due to enhanced fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not permitted until that ban is lifted.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lasahwn Jarrett
Man charged in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting that injured himself, another
Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in...
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest
Highs will be the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland
FIRST ALERT: Dry tomorrow but rain is on the way this week
1 hurt in Florence crash, police say
Myrtle Beach wildlife center releases pelicans back into wild after rehab
Myrtle Beach wildlife rehab center releases pelicans back into wild

Latest News

Rain chances return tomorrow. We're soggy conditions for the rest of the work week.
FIRST ALERT: Chances for rain returns tomorrow and for the rest of the week
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
*Note: This is a stock photo. (Source: pexels.com)
Highest-paying construction jobs in Myrtle Beach
Northwest Police Chief Scott Perez says that when officers arrived at the Crystal Springs...
Two men fatally shot at Brunswick County cemetery