Best places to retire on the East Coast

(Stacker) - Whether you’re on the brink of retiring or fantasizing about your bucket list, Stacker rounded up East Coast contenders as you contemplate your retirement dreams.

With both Northern winter climates and Southern sunny states, beautiful beaches, natural splendor, and a mix of affordable and upscale lifestyle options, the East Coast offers something for everyone.

Using Niche’s 2020 Best Places to Retire (released in 2020) as a guideline, Stacker developed a list of what’s important to people thinking about retiring.

Variables include weather, safety, housing expenses, and access to places like eateries, golf courses, recreation facilities, and health care.

Listed here are numbers for the general population along with a look at percentages of people ages 55 to 64 and 65 and over, along with median household income, median household value, and median rent.

While the East Coast includes Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, only 10 states were included in the top-50 places to retire on the East Coast.

To give the list more variety, only the top-10 places from each state were considered for the ranking.

And while many of the places are located in sunny states like Florida and North Carolina, states like New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania made the list with small-town charm, dining, and cultural activities, giving retirees good reasons to retire in a specific area.

#20. Sunset Beach, North Carolina

- Population: 3,901 (20% age 55-64 and 51% age 65+)

- Median household income: $57,265

- Median home value: $267,900 (86% own)

- Median rent: $1,232 (14% rent)

North Carolina’s Sunset Beach, on the south end of the Brunswick Islands, has been listed on National Geographic’s 21 Best Beaches in the World. Golf, museums, eateries, kayaking, and shops add to the allure.

#19. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

- Population: 40,007 (18% age 55-64 and 37% age 65+)

- Median household income: $84,575

- Median home value: $483,600 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,271 (21% rent)

Hilton Head Island, known for its beaches and golf courses, is a great place to retire. Planned developments known as “plantations” dot the area. South Carolina’s low country is a popular place to retire, thanks to its low cost of living and warm climate.

#18. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina

- Population: 1,343 (22% age 55-64 and 47% age 65+)

- Median household income: $75,313

- Median home value: $387,600 (89% own)

- Median rent: $1,214 (11% rent)

Pine Knoll Shores is best known for its pristine beaches and natural beauty. Those who enjoy kayaking, hiking, and exploring nature will adore this coastal town. Favorite things to do include a visit to the aquarium and Theodore Roosevelt Natural Area.

#17. Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

- Population: 9,137 (21% age 55-64 and 33% age 65+)

- Median household income: $59,429

- Median home value: $264,000 (80% own)

- Median rent: $1,130 (20% rent)

Murrells Inlet is a quaint fishing village brimming with history and natural beauty located 13 miles south of Myrtle Beach. This slice of paradise awaits golfers, art enthusiasts, fishing enthusiasts, antique collectors, and naturalists.

#16. South Kensington, Maryland

- Population: 8,763 (14% age 55-64 and 20% age 65+)

- Median household income: $180,000

- Median home value: $754,200 (89% own)

- Median rent: $2,180 (11% rent)

Frequently found on best places to live rosters, South Kensington is lauded for its safety and a plethora of places to enjoy outdoor activities. The affluent town boasts six parks, shopping, and eateries.

#15. Bethany Beach, Delaware

- Population: 854 (23% age 55-64 and 62% age 65+)

- Median household income: $87,083

- Median home value: $497,300 (99% own)

- Median rent: $1,211 (1% rent)

Bethany Beach is a small, affluent beach and resort town between Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach. Along with a small boardwalk, Bethany Beach has lots of restaurants, and Delaware Seashore State Park is just to the north of Bethany Beach.

#14. Dutch Island, Georgia

- Population: 1,162 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)

- Median household income: $170,417

- Median home value: $554,100 (100% own)

- Median rent: unavailable (0% rent)

For true resort living, Dutch Island is a private, gated community with no rentals and just under 500 single-family homes ranging in price from the mid $300,000s to over $1 million. The community is managed by a board of directors and includes a swimming pool, tennis courts, boat ramp, pier, and dock for residents.

#13. Garden City, South Carolina

- Population: 10,669 (20% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)

- Median household income: $44,862

- Median home value: $145,800 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,062 (21% rent)

A tax-friendly area for South Carolina retirees, Garden City is blooming with many reasons to retire there, not limited to golfing, fishing, shopping, and sandy beaches.

#12. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

- Population: 1,400 (24% age 55-64 and 48% age 65+)

- Median household income: $114,583

- Median home value: $1,017,100 (82% own)

- Median rent: $1,261 (18% rent)

Dolphins, birds, and beaches are just some reasons retirees flock to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Only about 1 square mile, the popular beach area has a small-town feel and was named as a best place to retire by the AARP.

#11. Siesta Key, Florida

- Population: 5,573 (16% age 55-64 and 54% age 65+)

- Median household income: $102,143

- Median home value: $715,000 (84% own)

- Median rent: $1,730 (16% rent)

If retiring to a world-famous beach is on your bucket list, be sure to check out Siesta Key in Sarasota. Crescent Beach on Siesta Key boasts a popular sand beach. Mild weather, no income taxes, low property taxes, and 99% pure quartz sand are just a few more benefits.

#10. Jensen Beach, Florida

- Population: 13,479 (18% age 55-64 and 29% age 65+)

- Median household income: $54,778

- Median home value: $232,600 (71% own)

- Median rent: $972 (29% rent)

An annual pineapple festival is held each year in Jensen Beach, once known as “The Pineapple Capital of the World.” Located between Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach, this coastal town offers endless shopping and seafood restaurants galore.

#9. Highland Beach, Florida

- Population: 3,885 (19% age 55-64 and 58% age 65+)

- Median household income: $115,219

- Median home value: $591,500 (90% own)

- Median rent: $2,325 (10% rent)

Retirees love Highland Beach, with 80% of the 1-square-mile town’s population retired. In fact, the population doubles in the winter, when northern retirees travel south to their southern homes along the coast. Five miles from Boca Raton, there are plenty of restaurants and parks for residents to enjoy.

#8. Cypress Lake, Florida

- Population: 12,978 (17% age 55-64 and 41% age 65+)

- Median household income: $50,945

- Median home value: $159,000 (70% own)

- Median rent: $1,221 (30% rent)

Cypress Lake is located in the Fort Myers area of Florida; it’s a great spot for those who enjoy nature and beaches. Safe, quiet, and peaceful are often used to describe the neighborhoods in Cypress Lake. Nearby are trails, parks, wineries, and golf courses.

#7. North River Shores, Florida

- Population: 3,874 (16% age 55-64 and 24% age 65+)

- Median household income: $58,250

- Median home value: $229,800 (84% own)

- Median rent: $1,223 (16% rent)

The small town of North River Shores boasts great weather and amazing value. In Martin County, it’s a great place for outdoor enthusiasts and is a desirable place to retire for its year-round sunshine, beautiful beaches, and a variety of community events.

#6. Whiskey Creek, Florida

- Population: 5,022 (15% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)

- Median household income: $75,552

- Median home value: $232,900 (91% own)

- Median rent: $1,196 (9% rent)

Whiskey Creek, in South Fort Myers, is a deed-restricted community, which means certain restrictions come with purchasing a home. Lush landscapes and lakes grace the neighborhood, which is home to golf, entertainment, retail shops, and restaurants. For outdoor enthusiasts, the boating and nature walks can’t be beat.

#5. Ridge Wood Heights, Florida

- Population: 4,287 (19% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)

- Median household income: $53,503

- Median home value: $221,600 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,135 (33% rent)

Ridge Wood Heights is located in Sarasota, and is a town that’s attracting more and more retirees. Along with mild weather, the area has beaches, cultural offerings, no state income taxes, and low property taxes.

#4. South Palm Beach, Florida

- Population: 1,296 (22% age 55-64 and 50% age 65+)

- Median household income: $60,500

- Median home value: $262,300 (82% own)

- Median rent: $1,500 (18% rent)

Located on the same barrier island as Manalapan, South Palm Beach is only five-eighths of a mile long. For those who love great weather and pristine beaches, this tiny slice of paradise is a great spot to consider.

#3. Lake Success, New York

- Population: 3,119 (12% age 55-64 and 31% age 65+)

- Median household income: $177,500

- Median home value: $1,194,200 (100% own)

- Median rent: $3,501 (0% rent)

The name Lake Success is brimming with positivity. A village town in Great Neck, it is also a hub for the medical field while still being close enough to New York City.

#2. Hillsboro Beach, Florida

- Population: 1,752 (26% age 55-64 and 55% age 65+)

- Median household income: $73,558

- Median home value: $417,900 (83% own)

- Median rent: $1,986 (17% rent)

Hillsboro Beach, located on a peninsula between the Intracoastal Waterway, is just 3 miles long and 900 feet wide. The mainly residential town is a paradise for beach lovers who delight in sea turtle sightings and lighthouses.

#1. Pelican Bay, Florida

- Population: 6,140 (13% age 55-64 and 83% age 65+)

- Median household income: $141,856

- Median home value: $983,600 (95% own)

- Median rent: $1,479 (5% rent)

Pelican Bay, a luxury community in Naples, is the ultimate spot to retire. Surrounded by 88 parks and leisure areas, its peerless amenities include an electric-powered tram system and exclusive access to lifestyle activities including golf, tennis, sailing, and fine arts.

