Wilson High School torches AC Flora to win 4A State Title

AIKEN, S.C. (WMBF) - Wilson High School beat AC Flora 52-43 to take the SCHSL 4A Boys Basketball State Championship.

This is the Tigers’ first state championship in 16 years.

The Tigers were led by head coach and Wilson alum Carlos Powell.

Junior Jevon Brown had a game-high of 20 points, while Zander Butler had 15 points and Dominick Jones finished with 10 points.

Wilson was 15-of-33 from the field Saturday and 6-of-11 behind the three-point line.

This is Wilson’s second boys basketball state championship in history.

