Multiple crews battle fire in downtown Clio

CLIO, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple crews spent Saturday battling a fire in part of Marlboro County.

The Clio Rural Fire Department said it received a call regarding a structure fire in downtown Clio shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Photos shared by the department on Facebook show a massive blaze, which officials said spread to other structures due to winds in the area.

All exposed homes were kept safe, and no injures were reported.

The McColl Fire Department, Bennettsville Fire Department, Blenheim Volunteer Fire District and the South Carolina Forestry Commission also assisted at the scene.

