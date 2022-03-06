Submit a Tip
Man charged in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting that injured himself, another

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have identified a suspect in a Myrtle Beach shooting that left themselves and another person injured last week.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 37-year-old Lasahwn Jarrett, of Monroe, North Carolina, is in custody.

Authorities said Jarrett was arrested following an investigation into an incident in the area of 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard on March 1.

According to police, the shooting occurred while Jarrett was involved in an altercation with the victim inside their vehicle, which was parked near the unloading/parking bay of the Seaglass Tower resort.

Jarrett then allegedly shot the victim and fired several times during the incident.

The gunfire struck another vehicle nearby, where police said someone was unloading items from it.

As of Saturday, the victim remains in the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Jarrett was taken to the hospital with less serious injuries and has been receiving treatment.

Jarrett is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as simple possession of marijuana.

Online records show he remains behind bars at the Myrtle Beach Jail following a bond hearing early Sunday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

