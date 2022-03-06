Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC women’s title

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, drives against South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, center, and...
Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, right, drives against South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, center, and Aliyah Boston (4) in the first half of the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds left, and the Kentucky Wildcats rallied from 15 points down to upset top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 to win their first Southeastern Conference women’s tournament championship since 1982 and second all-time.

Kentucky hadn’t even reached this game since 2014. These seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-11) won their 10th straight game with this the biggest yet after knocking off sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee to get to this championship.

The Wildcats snapped South Carolina’s 18-game winning streak this season. They also ended the Gamecocks’ search for a third straight SEC tournament title for the regular season champs with Kentucky’s fourth win in as many days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontarrius Livingston
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle
Joro spiders will soon appear in the Upstate in big numbers
Invasive parachuting spiders invading South Carolina
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
‘Heinous form of fraud’: Florence couple accused in COVID-19 pandemic fraud scheme
Jimmie Patterson appears in court for a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach on Friday, March 4.
HCS bus driver out of jail after being charged in connection to struggle over lunchbox
Earthquake seismograph
Another earthquake detected in South Carolina

Latest News

Wilson High School holds up their state trophy after defeating AC Flora.
Wilson High School torches AC Flora to win 4A State Title
Wilson boys basketball wins Class 4A state championship
Wilson boys basketball wins Class 4A state championship
No. 29 Coastal Carolina baseball falls 4-3 in the 9th to No. 21 UNC
North Myrtle Beach tops Waccamaw at Coastal Invitational
North Myrtle Beach tops Waccamaw at Coastal Invitational