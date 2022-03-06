Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Dry tomorrow but is on the way this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine continues tomorrow and take advantage of the nice weather while it lasts. That’s because we’re expecting a wet weather pattern coming this week.

TONIGHT:

This evening will stay relatively quiet and breezy. Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland. However, tomorrow morning, we’ll see another chance for patchy dense fog like this morning.

TOMORROW:

We’ll stay warm and sunny yet again for Monday. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and near mid 80s inland. Although, it’s still going to be breezy with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph. Enjoy the nice weather while it last because things will take a turn later this week.

Highs will be the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland
Highs will be the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland(WMBF)

WET WEATHER PATTERN AHEAD:

A couple of storm system will help bring much needed rain in the Pee Dee. Models are anticipating between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain expected for the entire week. This will improve our current drought monitor, which stands in a moderate drought along the Grand Strand. Also, the Rain is going to bring cooler temperatures with highs returning in the 60s by midweek.

Dry for now but that's going to change on Tuesday
Dry for now but that's going to change on Tuesday(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontarrius Livingston
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle
Joro spiders will soon appear in the Upstate in big numbers
Invasive parachuting spiders invading South Carolina
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
‘Heinous form of fraud’: Florence couple accused in COVID-19 pandemic fraud scheme
Jimmie Patterson appears in court for a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach on Friday, March 4.
HCS bus driver out of jail after being charged in connection to struggle over lunchbox
Earthquake seismograph
Another earthquake detected in South Carolina

Latest News

Sunday AM forecast
Patchy sea fog possible late tonight
FIRST ALERT: Staying quiet tonight, patchy sea fog possible late
Clouds linger but temperatures start to climb
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, Looking ahead to better rain chances
Cooler day to end the work week, warmth returns for the weekend