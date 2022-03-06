FIRST ALERT: Dry tomorrow but is on the way this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine continues tomorrow and take advantage of the nice weather while it lasts. That’s because we’re expecting a wet weather pattern coming this week.

TONIGHT :

This evening will stay relatively quiet and breezy. Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the low 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland. However, tomorrow morning, we’ll see another chance for patchy dense fog like this morning.

TOMORROW :

We’ll stay warm and sunny yet again for Monday. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and near mid 80s inland. Although, it’s still going to be breezy with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph. Enjoy the nice weather while it last because things will take a turn later this week.

Highs will be the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland (WMBF)

WET WEATHER PATTERN AHEAD:

A couple of storm system will help bring much needed rain in the Pee Dee. Models are anticipating between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain expected for the entire week. This will improve our current drought monitor, which stands in a moderate drought along the Grand Strand. Also, the Rain is going to bring cooler temperatures with highs returning in the 60s by midweek.

Dry for now but that's going to change on Tuesday (WMBF)

