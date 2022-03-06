Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina softball falls to No. 4 Florida Sunday afternoon

CCU softball.
CCU softball.(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, FLA. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (9-9) fell to tournament host No. 4 nationally-ranked Florida on the final day of the Bubly Invitational, 17-1 in five innings on Sunday afternoon.

Makiya Thomas started the offense for Coastal in the top of the first with her single to center field before she advanced to second on a wild pitch. Abbey Montoya grounded out to third but advanced Thomas to put her in scoring position. Iyanla De Jesus singled down the left-field line and drove home Thomas to give CCU a 1-0 advantage.

Florida used a six-run bottom of the first inning and a nine-run bottom of the fourth inning to push past Coastal.

Kendra Falby started the Gators’ six-run bottom of the first inning with her bunt to reach first. Hannah Adams singled to right field, advancing Falby to third which was then followed by a three-run in the park home run from Skylar Wallace to put the host up 3-1. Charla Echols singled to right field followed by Reagan Walsh drawing the base on balls to advance Echols. Cheyenne Lindsey laid down a bunt but a throwing error by the Chanticleers advanced all runners a base, allowing the Gators to tack on another run to make the score, 4-1. Avery Goelz two-RBI single to center field added two more runs for Florida, 6-1.

In the top of the second inning, Maddy Jennings drew a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Payton Ebersole drew Coastal’s second walk of the day but the Chants left two runners stranded.

The Gators added one run in both the second and third innings to make the score, 8-1.

Shae Schreckengost drew CCU’s third walk of the day in the top of the fourth inning but was left on base following back-to-back Chanticleers strikeouts.

A walk for Echols in the bottom of the fourth inning kicked started the Gators’ nine-run inning. Lindsey singled to left field which advanced pincher runner Sam Roe to second followed by a Goelz single which drove home Roe, to make the score 9-1. Back-to-back singles from Emily Wilkie and Katie Kistler advanced all runners one base and allowed Mia Buffano to cross the plate to make the score, 10-1. Florida went on to add seven more runs in the bottom of the inning to put the hosts up 17-1.

Coastal Carolina will finish up its non-conference schedule with a midweek contest against Campbell on March 9 in Buies Creek, N.C., before welcoming Troy to St. John Stadium March 11-13 to begin Sun Belt Conference play.

