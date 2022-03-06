1 hurt in Florence crash, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving two vehicles in Florence on Sunday.

The Florence Police Department said the wreck happened at the intersection of Church and Cheves Street near the Martin Luther King Bridge at around 12:15 p.m.

Authorities said a truck traveling east on Cheaves Street disregarded a traffic signal and collided with a Jeep.

One person was reportedly ejected from a vehicle as a result of the crash, but they’re expected to be OK.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for disregarding a traffic control device.

The intersection was closed for nearly an hour as police investigated, but has since reopened.

The Florence Fire Department and Florence County EMS also responded to the scene.

