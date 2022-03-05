Thousands of runners go the distance at 25th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people from across the country arrived in Myrtle Beach on Saturday looking to go the distance.

The 25th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon kicked off in the early morning hours with a variety of runs. Around 4,000 runners and their loved ones were expected to visit the area this weekend.

From the marathon itself to a half-marathon, 5K and even a Family Fun Run - there was plenty to choose from.

Many runners who visited agree that Myrtle Beach is one of the easier marathons compared to those in their own hometowns.

“It’s flat and fast,” said Sam Scheipers, a University of North Carolina student who is part of the school’s marathon club. “Let me tell you, Chapel Hill is known for its hills. You can’t go anywhere without missing a hill in Chapel Hill. But down here it’s nice and flat running. Beautiful weather. You couldn’t ask for better running weather today.”

Areas of Grissom Parkway, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway were closed for runners’ safety and to help protect the large crowd that gathered Saturday morning.

The runners themselves all had a purpose to run - whether it was their first time.

“I was a softball athlete in college, so I was weightlifting,” said Morgan Lenderink, who ran in the half-marathon. “I just graduated and I need to get into a new hobby. So, I started running. and I ran my first half-marathon.”

Others were aiming to get back into running. Ryan Watson, who also ran in the half-marathon, said Saturday marked his first race since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“It’s nice to come out and do an in-person race,” he said.

Meanwhile, runners like Scheipers put on their running shoes for a good cause and raising awareness to important issues.

“We’ve had some people that we lost, some close friends from suicide,” he said. “So we do have several members that definitely have these people in their minds when they race.”

And some just want to help inspire those around them.

“I got 8 beautiful children,” said Holly Hollo. “They are out here right now. So that’s what motivated me to do all my run and everything.”

Two people even qualified for the Boston Marathon as a result of their finish on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.