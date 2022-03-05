SC State celebrates 126 years with Founders’ Day program

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina State University is celebrating its 126th anniversary with a special ceremony Sunday.

The Founders’ Day program is called “126 Years: Affirming Our Past, While Embracing Our Future” and will start at 4 p.m. at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center on the Orangeburg campus.

Former South Carolina State University President Andrew Hugine Jr. will speak and the university will give out awards for excellent faculty and staff.

The historically Black university was founded as a land grant institution and teachers college in 1896 and now offers more than 50 fields of study.

