‘Gatorade Girl’ keeps runners hydrated, motivated at Myrtle Beach Marathon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local teenager was busy early Saturday keeping runners hydrated and motivated at the Myrtle Beach Marathon.
According to a post on the City of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, Harper Morgan was part of a group out on Farrow Parkway handing out drinks and encouragement to those passing by.
The Myrtle Beach High School sophomore, who the city dubbed as “Gatorade Girl,” was part of the volunteer team from the school’s National Senior Beta Club, according to school advisor Mandy Vipperman.
Vipperman added that Morgan was a first-year volunteer with the marathon and that this is the eighth year the school has volunteered to help.
“Way to go, Harper! We wish we had as much enthusiasm,” the city wrote in its post. “And many thanks to all of the volunteers and city staff who make the marathon possible.”
