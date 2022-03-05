‘Gatorade Girl’ keeps runners hydrated, motivated at Myrtle Beach Marathon

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A local teenager was busy early Saturday keeping runners hydrated and motivated at the Myrtle Beach Marathon.

According to a post on the City of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, Harper Morgan was part of a group out on Farrow Parkway handing out drinks and encouragement to those passing by.

“Gatorade Girl” Harper Morgan, a Myrtle Beach High School sophomore, was the star of Farrow Parkway during Saturday’s Myrtle Beach Marathon. A first-time volunteer, Harper happily handed out Gatorade to the runners. She was part of a volunteer team from the MBHS National Senior Beta Club, according to Mandy Vipperman, their school advisor. Way to go, Harper! We wish we had as much enthusiasm. And many thanks to all of the volunteers and city staff who make the marathon possible. Myrtle Beach High School The Myrtle Beach Marathon Horry County Schools The Market Common - Myrtle Beach City of Myrtle Beach - Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce #myrtlebeach #cityofmyrtlebeach

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Saturday, March 5, 2022

The Myrtle Beach High School sophomore, who the city dubbed as “Gatorade Girl,” was part of the volunteer team from the school’s National Senior Beta Club, according to school advisor Mandy Vipperman.

Vipperman added that Morgan was a first-year volunteer with the marathon and that this is the eighth year the school has volunteered to help.

“Way to go, Harper! We wish we had as much enthusiasm,” the city wrote in its post. “And many thanks to all of the volunteers and city staff who make the marathon possible.”

