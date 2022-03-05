Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon as they rise for a second day.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $3.92 a gallon on Saturday.

According to AAA, gas prices have soared 19 cents in the last two days, 26 cents since Wednesday and 37 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.

Those are all the largest increases in those periods of time since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontarrius Livingston
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle
Joro spiders will soon appear in the Upstate in big numbers
Invasive parachuting spiders invading South Carolina
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
‘Heinous form of fraud’: Florence couple accused in COVID-19 pandemic fraud scheme
Jimmie Patterson appears in court for a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach on Friday, March 4.
HCS bus driver out of jail after being charged in connection to struggle over lunchbox
Earthquake seismograph
Another earthquake detected in South Carolina

Latest News

Man charged in connection to Myrtle Beach shooting that injured himself, another
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility