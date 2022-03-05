FIRST ALERT: Staying quiet tonight, patchy sea fog possible late

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We saw sunshine and clouds mixed which helped our highs reach in the upper 70s inland. If it weren’t for the sea breeze coming in earlier, we would’ve had highs in the low 70s in the Grand Strand.

TONIGHT :

Tonight, we’ll stay pretty quiet with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows near 60 degrees. However, we could see the potential for patchy sea fog late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Patchy sea fog possible late tonight (WMBF)

TOMORROW

The weather is going get to better on Sunday. The patchy sea fog will clear out by late morning. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies that afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. It’s going to perfect weather to grill out and to be outside. I would take advantage of the warm and dry weather because next week looks to more active.

NEXT WEEK

We start the work week with pleasant weather. Mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs reaching upper 70s along the coast and mid 80s inland. However, we are going to stay this warm for long. Rain showers will cool us down for the rest of the work week. Chances for storms will return Tuesday evening. The weather will remain active as several storm system will provide rain chances for rest of the week. This will drop our temperatures back into the 60s for the several days.

Rain will cool temperatures back into the 60s next week (WMBF)

