Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Staying quiet tonight, patchy sea fog possible late

By Matt Bullock
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We saw sunshine and clouds mixed which helped our highs reach in the upper 70s inland. If it weren’t for the sea breeze coming in earlier, we would’ve had highs in the low 70s in the Grand Strand.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, we’ll stay pretty quiet with partly cloudy skies with overnight lows near 60 degrees. However, we could see the potential for patchy sea fog late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Patchy sea fog possible late tonight
Patchy sea fog possible late tonight(WMBF)

TOMORROW

The weather is going get to better on Sunday. The patchy sea fog will clear out by late morning. We’re expecting partly cloudy skies that afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and low 80s inland. It’s going to perfect weather to grill out and to be outside. I would take advantage of the warm and dry weather because next week looks to more active.

NEXT WEEK

We start the work week with pleasant weather. Mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs reaching upper 70s along the coast and mid 80s inland. However, we are going to stay this warm for long. Rain showers will cool us down for the rest of the work week. Chances for storms will return Tuesday evening. The weather will remain active as several storm system will provide rain chances for rest of the week. This will drop our temperatures back into the 60s for the several days.

Rain will cool temperatures back into the 60s next week
Rain will cool temperatures back into the 60s next week(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontarrius Livingston
School district: Loaded AR-15, marijuana found inside Horry County student’s vehicle
Joro spiders will soon appear in the Upstate in big numbers
Invasive parachuting spiders invading South Carolina
Mohammad Farraj, Nariman Masoud
‘Heinous form of fraud’: Florence couple accused in COVID-19 pandemic fraud scheme
Jimmie Patterson appears in court for a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach on Friday, March 4.
HCS bus driver out of jail after being charged in connection to struggle over lunchbox
Earthquake seismograph
Another earthquake detected in South Carolina

Latest News

Sunday AM forecast
Highs will be the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland
FIRST ALERT: Dry tomorrow but is on the way this week
Clouds linger but temperatures start to climb
FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather returns, Looking ahead to better rain chances
Cooler day to end the work week, warmth returns for the weekend