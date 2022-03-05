Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina softball splits day one of Bubly Invitational

(Alexia Castro-Giovanni/CCU Digital Team)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, FLA. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (8-7) split a pair of games on day one of the Bubly Invitational, defeating Tennessee State 3-2 in 8 innings before falling to No.4 nationally-ranked Florida, 8-1.

Game 1 – Tennessee State

Coastal got on the board early as Riley Zana sent her fourth home run of the season and sixth of her career over the left-field wall to put CCU up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Chants turned a double play to keep Tennessee State off the board before the Tigers grounded out to Abbey Montoya to end the inning.

The Tigers earned their first run of the afternoon on a single to left field from Mikayla Duke to drive home Ryla Traylor to tie the contest at 1-all. Tennessee State took the lead as Duke scored on a wild pitch to make the score, 2-1.

Zana doubled to left field before the sophomore advanced to third on a wild pitch. A throwing error by TSU’s third baseman allowed Iyanla De Jesus to reach base and Zana crossed home plate to tie the game at 2-all.

Following a walk to start the bottom of the inning, Kaitlyn Beasley-Polko struck out back-to-back Tigers to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Kennedy Ellis was placed on second base. Ellis moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Montoya before a throwing error by the Tigers’ second baseman allowed Ellis to cross the plate and give CCU a 3-2 lead. Beasley-Polko struck out three straight Tigers to end the contest.

In the circle, Beasley-Polko earned her fourth win of the season and threw her second complete game. The graduate student saw 8.0 innings of work, allowing just three hits, and recorded eight strikeouts against the Tigers.

Zana led the offense for the Chants as the sophomore finished the afternoon going 3-for-4, with a home run, two runs, and one RBI.

Game 2 – No. 4 Florida

The Chanticleers started game two of the day much like the first, as Zana sent her second home run of the day over the left field wall to put CCU up, 1-0 over No. 4 nationally-ranked Florida.

The Gators used a three-run bottom of the first inning, and two-run bottom of the sixth to push past the Chanticleers.

Notably, Florida had scored in the second inning in 18 straight games before facing the Chanticleer defense and freshman Nicolette Picone.

Following the scoreless second inning, Florida tallied at least one run in each of the remaining innings.

Madison Hudson, Riley Zana, and Maddie Jennings each reached base on a walk for Coastal as Hudson earned a team-leading two walks.

For the second straight game, Zana led the offense for Coastal going 1-for-2 at the plate with her solo home run – earning one run, one hit and an RBI.

Coastal Carolina will return for day two of the Bubly Invitational on Saturday and face Tennessee State at 10:30 a.m. ET and Georgia State at 3:30 p.m. ET.

