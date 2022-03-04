Submit a Tip
In tweets, Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on someone to ‘take out’ Putin

(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In a viral tweet Thursday night, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to call for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted. “You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

The senator from South Carolina also tweeted that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people” and that it’s “easy to say, hard to do.”

Graham echoed those sentiments during an appearance on Fox News earlier in the evening.

