This Is Carolina: Horry County woman renovating school bus, turning into mobile recording studio for kids

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County woman has a dream of helping young musicians.

And in order to do that, she’s turning a school bus into a recording studio.

Swani Love recently purchased the bus from someone who used it to travel the country. It came with the seats already ripped out.

Before buying the bus, she drove by it almost every day on Highway 501. One day, she finally decided she wanted to see what it was all about and find out if she could buy it.

She got in touch with the owner, who she said was happy to sell it to her.

“I told him the idea that I had for it with the mobile recording studio and the whole ‘Live By Love’ movement, and he was into it, and so he helped me out,” Love said.

Thanks to some donations, including a recent fundraiser at Nance Plaza, Love was able to pay $5,000 for the bus.

Love, a musician herself, said she wants to travel the country in the bus and live in it while making stops at places like foster homes, where kids will be able to use the bus to record music.

“I figured if I had that guidance when I was a kid and when I really got into music and had somebody pushing me and encouraging me to do it, I feel like I would’ve been where I am a lot sooner,” Love said.

Love is a big believer in visualization and manifesting thoughts into reality. She said her dream for the bus’ future is big, but she won’t stop until it comes to fruition.

“I’m hoping that somebody who has the next Beyonce voice, Christina Aguilera voice comes in here, realizes how much they love to record, they find their love within this and face the fear of rejection, of failure and do it anyway and either make a career out of it or inspire the next person,” Love said. “It’s really just about inspiring each other.”

Love has relied heavily on donations to get the work done on the bus that has needed to get done.

If you’d like to donate, you can send her money on Venmo. Her username is @welivebylove.

If you have a good news story you’d like us to share, send us an email at goodnews@wmbfnews.com or send Patrick Lloyd a message on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.