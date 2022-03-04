Submit a Tip
Person barricaded inside Marion County home, deputies say

(WSMV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are at a scene where someone has barricaded themselves in a home.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said the situation happened on Hal Allen Road.

She added that the scene is active as of around 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

