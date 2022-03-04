Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans for a new retail facility in the city after a final review on Thursday.

City officials approved a 9,326 square foot retail center that will include five units, a parking lot, landscaping, a 6-foot-tall privacy wall and a dumpster enclosure at 1101 3rd Avenue South.

The council previously heard a conceptual review back in January 2021.

“We added the landscaping here,” said Will Spear, owner of Spear Designs. “There’s a new dumpster there, because like I said, we are taking down the old building. In the previous time, we reviewed the building was straight, so we’ve got two feet of movement there. We’ve changed from a brick base to stucco and then Hardie boards, stucco, Hardie board. So there’s a little bit of variation, not just one straight.”

The owner of the building, Rony Shall, bought the property four years ago and hopes to see businesses go into the retail center that will benefit the community. He said he could picture a barbershop or a pizza restaurant in that area.

“It’s not going to be a huge store or for the tourists,” said Shall. “It’s more for the local people.”

There are no details yet on when the construction of the retail center will start.

