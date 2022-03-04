Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility

By Corinne McGrath
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans for a new retail facility in the city after a final review on Thursday.

City officials approved a 9,326 square foot retail center that will include five units, a parking lot, landscaping, a 6-foot-tall privacy wall and a dumpster enclosure at 1101 3rd Avenue South.

The council previously heard a conceptual review back in January 2021.

“We added the landscaping here,” said Will Spear, owner of Spear Designs. “There’s a new dumpster there, because like I said, we are taking down the old building. In the previous time, we reviewed the building was straight, so we’ve got two feet of movement there. We’ve changed from a brick base to stucco and then Hardie boards, stucco, Hardie board. So there’s a little bit of variation, not just one straight.”

The owner of the building, Rony Shall, bought the property four years ago and hopes to see businesses go into the retail center that will benefit the community. He said he could picture a barbershop or a pizza restaurant in that area.

“It’s not going to be a huge store or for the tourists,” said Shall. “It’s more for the local people.”

There are no details yet on when the construction of the retail center will start.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Police: Shooting along Ocean Boulevard happened during fight between two people inside car
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a missing 3-year-old child’s body was...
Coroner identifies 3-year-old found in family swimming pool
FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy on Feb. 18, 2022, smoke billows...
Massive cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks in mid-Atlantic
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week