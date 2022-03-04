Bus driver charged after attempting to ‘forcibly remove’ student’s lunchbox in court for bond hearing
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The school bus driver who was arrested and charged after police said he attempted to ‘forcibly remove’ personal property from a child is due in court Friday for a bond hearing.
Jimmie Patterson, 75, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person for an incident that happened on Thursday.
According to police, Patterson tried to remove a student’s lunchbox.
Patterson, who has been employed with the district since June 2015, has been placed on administrative leave.
Patterson’s bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.
