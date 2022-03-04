Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florida first lady cancer-free after chemo, Gov. DeSantis says

FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference...
FILE - Florida first lady Casey DeSantis delivers remarks during the Project Opioid conference at First Presbyterian Church, in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Florida first lady DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, March 3, 2022. The first lady's diagnosis was made public in October.(Joe Burbank | (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she had finished chemotherapy treatments.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” she said. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

“For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now -– you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for,” the governor said. “She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nina Chavis
Warrants: Mother used children to shoplift from Myrtle Beach Target
Jimmie Patterson
Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
Larry Bellamy
Police: 20-year-old stabbed victim at Myrtle Beach park after being told to stop singing
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 5-acre fire
HCFR: Road reopens in Green Sea after firefighters contain 25 acre fire
A traffic crash with injuries is slowing traffic in the Myrtle Beach area.
Lanes blocked after crash near Dick Pond Road, S.C. 544

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach school bus driver charged after trying to ‘forcibly remove personal property from a child’
This is Carolina: Live by Love Bus
.
VIDEO: Two Lake City men charged with drug trafficking, sheriff's office says
Myrtle Beach officials approve permit for new retail facility
.
Police: Two shootings in popular downtown Grand Strand area in one week