FIRST ALERT: Cooler day to end the work week, warmth returns for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cooler start behind the cold front that moved through overnight. Temperatures will remain cool today before warmth returns for the weekend.

TODAY

Today will be breezy, cooler but still sunny for any plans today. Highs will struggle as winds from the northeast will gust up to 30 mph at times today. This will keep temperatures in the lower 60s across Horry County today with the mid 60s mixed in a few spots this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 60s with breezy winds today. (WMBF)

As we go throughout the day, clouds will increase eventually leading to mostly cloudy skies for tonight and into Saturday morning. It’s not the best forecast but we do remain rain-free for at least the end of the work week.

WEEKEND

Running in the marathon tomorrow? Expect warmer weather and cloudy skies. (WMBF)

Mostly cloudy skies will kick off the weekend, especially for those running in the Myrtle Beach Marathon. We’ll hold onto plenty of cloud cover early on the day on Saturday before breaks in the clouds start to show up for the afternoon as winds from the southeast return back to the forecast. We’ll hold onto a stray shower chance on Saturday with most locations remaining dry.

Mostly cloudy skies give way to more sun later in the day on Saturday with plenty of sunshine for Sunday. (WMBF)

Highs on the beach will reach 70 degrees on Saturday. As you move further inland, look for those temperatures to soar into the upper 70s, especially in Conway and Aynor tomorrow. Even warmer weather will be expected in the Pee Dee with highs approaching 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The warmth only continues Sunday with highs in the middle 70s on the beach and lower 80s along with a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK

As we head into next week, active weather and better rain chances will return by Tuesday, allowing temperatures to fall back down closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Highs will climb through the weekend and into the first half of the work week. (WMBF)

Multiple systems look to bring multiple rain chances to the area by the middle and end of next week along with a wide variety in temperatures. We’ll keep an eye on it but for now, enjoy the warmth!

Next week brings a 30-40% chance of rain with multiple systems next week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.