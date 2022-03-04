Submit a Tip
Every SC taxpayer gets at least $100 rebate in Senate bill

South Carolina Sen. Ross Turner, R-Greenville, looks over documents on a proposed $2 billion tax cut and rebate bill on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.(Source: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Everybody who files an income tax return in South Carolina - even the more than 1 million people who pay no state income tax - would get a rebate check of at least $100 in a bill being considered by the state Senate.

A subcommittee sent the rebates to the full Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. They make up about half of a $2 billion package that would also cut the top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%.

The Senate proposal doubles the money put into tax cuts by the House, which unanimously passed its own tax package without a rebate last week.

Tax cuts went from talk to action in the past few weeks after state economists announced that between the booming state economy and money saved from previous budget years, South Carolina lawmakers have an extra $4.5 billion to spend this session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

