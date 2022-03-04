Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks lanes on Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is slowing traffic Friday morning in the Longs community.

Crews were called to the accident in the area of Highway 90 and Pint Circle around 6:50 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes of traffic near the crash are blocked as first responders work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

No injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

