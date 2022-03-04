Conway mother makes homeownership dreams a reality

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County mother has now achieved one of her biggest dreams: owning a home.

Rochea Williams hopes her story will inspire others to reach for the stars.

She works for a local commercial real estate company, but she’s also a mother working to make the best life possible for her family.

In 2020, Williams joined Habitat for Humanity’s homebuyer program in the hopes of making her homeownership dreams come true.

After years of hard work, she and her children are now moving into a place she can call her own.

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County dedicated its 161st house to Williams and her kids on Friday.

Williams said she’s grateful to her neighbors and community for helping her to reach her homeownership goals.

“There’s so many people that are giving and patient and dedicating their time. Just because they want to do it, not because they’re forced to do it. They’re just recycling blessing,” she said.

It’s a moment Williams said she and her children, Jamari and Jahlani, will never forget.

Williams said the move is also a big deal because they’re moving out of a neighborhood she considers to be not as safe.

“Sometimes there may be some company around that might make you feel a little uneasy,” she said.

But now her new address, not too far from downtown Conway, will offer something many consider to be priceless.

“Security and safety,” Williams said. “Thank God for putting me in the position to receive this blessing. Even though I didn’t see it in the making.”

Williams also said she’s excited to see everything she’s worked for coming together. She’s now motivating others to never give up and to go after the life they not only dream of but deserve.

“Just keep trying and everything will work out. It will come to you. You will have to do your footwork. But if you’re doing the best you can, the opportunity will present itself to you and when it does just take advantage of it and keep on going,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity of Horry County is currently in its open enrollment period for the homebuyer program.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on March 31.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.