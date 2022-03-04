Coastal Carolina football wraps up spring practice with high-scoring spring game

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football wrapped up its 2022 spring practice with the annual Spring Game on Thursday night in front of a large crowd inside Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers played offense versus defense in the final spring practice with the two teams combining to score 105 points as the offense held on for the 55-50 win.

The offense had a total of seven touchdowns and two made field goals in the intrasquad scrimmage, while the defense had six defense stops (3 points each) and forced five turnovers (7 points each), including three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

The Coastal offense had two rushing touchdowns from rising redshirt junior Aaron Bedgood and another from rising redshirt freshman Max Balthazar. Rising redshirt freshman Ty Lyles rushed for a score and passed for two more, connecting with wide receivers Jameson Tucker and Taj Thomas on the passing touchdowns.

The other offensive score came on a short touchdown pass from Jarrett Guest to wideout Tyson Mobley, while placekickers Liam Gray and Hunter Patrick each made good on their respective field goal attempts.

Defensively, super senior D’Jordan Strong started the scoring by stripping a wide receiver and recovering the loose ball for seven points, while three series later rising junior Charles Steele broke through off the left end and stripped the quarterback for a fumble to add to the “Black Swarm’s” points total.

Newcomer Joshua Madison picked off a pass across the middle to add to the “Black Swarm’s” point total before the halftime break, while rising redshirt senior bandit end Justin Scola forced another fumble before the intermission.

On the final play of the one-and-a-half-hour scrimmage, rising redshirt freshman linebacker Bailey Carraway intercepted a pass as time expired to put the final score at 55-50 in favor of the offense in white.

At the halftime break, the coaching staff handed out the Most Improved Awards over the three weeks of spring practice, recognizing the winners in front of their teammates and fans in attendance.

Most Improved Offensive Line – Willie Moise

Most Improved Wide Receiver – Kyre Duplessis

Most Improved Quarterback – Ty Lyles

Most Improved Tight End – Logan Mauldin

Most Improved Running Back – CJ Beasley

Most Improved Cornerback – Jacob Proche

Most Improved Defensive Line – Kennedy Roberts

Most Improved Safety – Tavyn Jackson

Most Improved Outside Linebacker – Jairan Parker

Most Improved Inside Linebacker – Aaron Diggs

Most Improved Specialist – Mack West

