CCMF announces final line-up for 2022 festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest announced the final line-up for this year’s festival on Friday morning.

Over 30 artists are set to take the stage, including headliners Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Keith Urban.

Organizers also announced the release of the CCMF app, which will allow fans to get the first look at performance times and build their own CCMF schedule.

You can check out the full CCMF line-up in the photo below.

CCMF will be held June 9-12 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach.

