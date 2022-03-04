1 hurt after vehicle collides with fence on Highway 554

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a rollover crash Thursday evening in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck in the area of 5359 Highway 554 shortly after 8:15 p.m. Officials said the vehicle collided with a fence.

An ejection was also reported.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

