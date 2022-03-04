Submit a Tip
1 hurt after vehicle collides with fence on Highway 554

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a rollover crash Thursday evening in Loris.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck in the area of 5359 Highway 554 shortly after 8:15 p.m. Officials said the vehicle collided with a fence.

An ejection was also reported.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

